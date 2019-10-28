SHOREWOOD — More than 200 people attended a jazz breakfast fundraiser to help the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department purchase a radar-equipped transportable message board that’ll be used in the four cities the department serves.
The Best in Blue fundraiser, hosted Saturday, Oct. 5, by the Pillars of Shorewood Landing, raised $8,994 for the South Lake Crime Prevention Fund through raffle ticket sales, breakfast ticket sales and games, as well as a donation from Oppidan Investments, according to the fund’s Secretary Linda Murrell.
The South Lake Crime Prevention Fund, a local all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 1981, has raised more than $149,000 for purchases of needed safety equipment, educational and training programs, youth safety camps and protective gear for the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, which serves the four communities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.
The nonprofit recently launched a new website at www.southlakecrimeprevention.com.