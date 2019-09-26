WAYZATA — In a small ceremony in front of the Wayzata Police Department Memorial, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presented a plaque honoring fallen Officer William “Bill” Mathews to the Wayzata Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Deputy Regional Administrator John Balser from the NHTSA presented Wayzata Police Chief Michael Risvold with a plaque that had been hanging in the NHTSA headquarters in Washington, D.C., since a few months after Mathews death on Sept. 8, 2017. A distracted and impaired driver hit and killed Mathews while he was clearing debris from U.S. Highway 12.
“We take the lives of law enforcement officers very much to heart,” Balser said during the ceremony. “I, myself am a retired law enforcement officer from Indiana so it has special meaning to me.”
The NHTSA recognizes all line of duty deaths related to traffic incidents with a plaque hanging in the administration's headquarters. After some time, the plaque is then given to the fallen officer’s department.
Risvold told Lakeshore Weekly News they plan to hang the plaque in the police station.
This is the latest tribute to honor Mathews. Late last year, signs renaming the stretch of U.S. Highway 12 that goes through Wayzata in honor of Mathews were installed. The signs stand as a symbol to remind drivers to pay attention while behind the wheel.
In May of this year, the city, police department and other law enforcement officials dedicated the Wayzata Police Department Memorial in City Hall Park, 600 Rice St. E., in honor of the Wayzata Police officers who were killed in the line-of-duty — Mathews and Sgt. James Anderson. Anderson was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 31, 1982.