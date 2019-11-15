BROOKLYN PARK — A 31-year-old Plymouth man was biking in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday, Nov. 13, when he was hit and killed by a school bus, according to officials.
The incident happened at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Zane Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. The man, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Phillip Ryan Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the police department.
At the time of the incident, the school bus was taking 10 students to school, the release said. The kids were not harmed during the crash and were transferred to another bus.
The school bus driver involved in the incident is cooperating and remained at the scene, the release said.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.