MINNEAPOLIS — A Plymouth man has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old St. Paul man.
A Hennepin County Grand Jury indicted Abdirahman Farah, 22, of Plymouth, on Dec. 12 for first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder and two other charges in the death of Moniir Abdi.
According to the criminal complaint, first responders found Abdi on his back with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man with a gunshot wound to the left leg at 2515 Riverside Ave. in Minneapolis on Oct. 2.
Abdi was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was treated at the hospital and identified Farah as the shooter, the complaint says.
The victim told police Farah was mad that a woman was with both victims that night, and he went to his car, got a gun and shot them, the complaint says.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows Farah, Abdi, the other victim and a woman talking to each other prior to the shooting, according to the complaint. Abdi appears to attempt to de-escalate the situation while Farah goes to get the gun and starts shooting at the men, before getting in his vehicle and leaving.
While searching for Farah, investigators learned he was trying to flee the country. Farah was apprehended at an airport in Connecticut.
Farah is in custody. His bail was increased to $2 million.