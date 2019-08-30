PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth will be adding extra enforcement at crosswalks in an effort to remind drivers and pedestrians to be cautious at intersections, especially as the hours of daylight dwindle.
“There needs to be cooperation between pedestrians and motorists,” Plymouth Police Capt. Michael Reed said in an Aug. 29 news release. “Pedestrians should wear brightly colored clothing — especially this time of year when it starts getting darker earlier.”
The Plymouth Police Department says motorists need to keep an eye out for people crossing roads at all intersections, including marked, unmarked and those with flashing signs.
Minnesota state law requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians at intersections because pedestrians have the right of way at intersections. However, pedestrians do not have the right of way when they’re crossing mid-block, the release notes.
Police are reminding walkers and runners to only cross the street at designated crosswalks, noting they should allow enough distance for a driver to see and stop for them before they step into the crosswalk, and be sure all lanes of traffic have stopped before crossing the street.
“Pedestrians can’t expect a vehicle traveling at high speeds to stop on a dime,” said Reed. “Pedestrians should clearly indicate their intentions to cross and be sure they are seen.”
A good way to do this is to make eye contact, according to Plymouth City Engineer Chris LaBounty.
“Motorists and pedestrians need to do their part and approach crosswalks responsibly," LaBounty said.
The Plymouth Police Department says its traffic unit “proactively monitors” safety on the city’s roads all year using data collected through its Crash Reduction Program and follows up on reports of crosswalk safety concerns and other traffic safety issues.
Residents who want to recommend an area for targeted traffic enforcement can call the department’s traffic line at 763-509-5177 or email at police@plymouthmn.gov.