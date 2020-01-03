PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Police Department K9 Odie retired and was laid to rest on Jan. 2, according to a Facebook post from the city of Plymouth.
Odie had ongoing health issue over the past year, the post said. Officers and K9 handlers gathered on Jan. 2 at Northwest Animal Hospital to say goodbye to Odie.
Odie started working with Officer Bill Dane in 2011. Dane and Odie received several awards for tracking, narcotics detection, apprehension, obedience and more, the post says.
Odie was the face of K9 demonstrations in the community, meeting thousands of second-grade students who toured City Hall, the post says.