PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department is looking for new Police Reserve volunteer officers to make the Plymouth community a safer place.
According to a July 26 news release, the department is accepting applications for volunteer officials through Monday, Sept. 2.
To become a reserve officer, applicants must:
- Pass a background check.
- Be 21 or older.
- Be able to provide 15 hours of volunteer service a month and attend one monthly meeting, which counts toward monthly volunteer hours.
Reserve officers perform several duties including:
- Providing security and traffic direction at events in Plymouth and neighboring communities.
- Assisting patrol officers with transports, bookings and service calls.
- Helping with police training as a role player during scenario-based training with the SWAT team, patrol division and the Explorer program.
- Assist with traffic accidents, crowd control, weather-related emergencies and significant crime scenes.
Those interested in applying can visit plymouthmn.gov/policereserves, pick up an application at the Plymouth Public Safety Building at 3400 Plymouth Boulevard or email volunteer@plymouthmn.gov.