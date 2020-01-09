PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Public Safety Department is looking for applicants for volunteers interested in helping Plymouth prepare for emergencies by joining the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), according to a news release from the city.
CERT volunteers provide support for fire, police and parmedic services at emergency sites and disaster sites. Volunteers also participate in community preparedness planning and outreach to the public, the release says.
Candidates need to live or work in Plymouth, have a high school degree or equivalent, be 21 or older, have a valid Minnesota driver’s license and pass a background check, the release says.
Volunteers do not need previous public safety experience. All CERT volunteers get 24 hours of training. Volunteers are all ages, backgrounds and professions, the release says.
Applications can be found at plymouthmn.gov/CERT and are due Friday, Jan. 31.