MEDINA — Two people were arrested after police say they went into a home they heard was haunted.
Officers from four departments responded to a home in Medina early Thursday, Oct. 30, after a homeowner reported they heard voices talking downstairs in their home and believed multiple people had broken into their house, Medina Police Chief Edgar Belland told Lakeshore Weekly News.
When police arrived, they arrested an 18-year-old Corcoran man and a 19-year-old Maple Plain man who said they went into the home on the 1100 block of Medina Road because they heard it was haunted, Belland said. They told police they heard someone died by suicide in the house and other crimes had been committed there, and they thought it was unoccupied.
Charges are expected to be filed with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the Medina Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police do believe more young adults were in the house before police arrived.
"It is suspected that there have been a large amount of young adults from surrounding school districts have been frequenting this house, and we are watching it," the department said in the post. "If they are located, they will also be arrested and charged accordingly."
The important takeaway from the incident is not to enter someone else’s property, even if you believe no one lives there, Belland said.
“You don’t go into someone else’s property,” Belland said. “That homeowner could have defended themselves and then you’ve got the police showing up thinking it was a first-degree burglary.”
In the Facebook post, the department asked parents to have a chat with their kids about this and to know where they are in the middle of the night, adding "We are incredibly thankful no one was injured during this incident."
The Medina Police Department, the Corcoran Police Department, the Plymouth Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in this incident, according to Belland.