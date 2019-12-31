PLYMOUTH — A driver was killed in a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck near Highway 55 and County Road 101 in Plymouth the morning of Dec. 31, police told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Administrative Manager for the department Tammy Ward told the paper officers responded to reports of the crash around 8:56 a.m.
The semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 and hit the Jeep, which was going northbound on County 101. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene, Ward said.
Plymouth police tweeted at 9:22 a.m. asking motorists to use alternative routes. Roads in the area were still blocked at 11:30 a.m., motorists told the paper.
The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Ward said.