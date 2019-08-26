MEDINA — Police are reminding drivers not to drink and drive after they say a drunk driver hit the center median on Highway 55 on Aug. 26.
In a post on Facebook, the Medina Police Department said officers from the Medina and Plymouth police departments responded to a traffic complaint just after 5 a.m. Officers were then informed the vehicle had hit the center median on Highway 55, east of Sioux Drive.
Officers located the driver and their vehicle in the center median of Highway 55, east of Old Rockford Road, in Plymouth, the post said. The driver showed signs of impairment and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Before being brought to the hospital, the driver’s preliminary breath test indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.20. Charges against the driver are pending.
“We can’t say it enough, please don’t drink and drive,” the Facebook post said. “We are grateful no one was seriously injured in this incident.”
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there were 348 DWI arrests over the weekend across the state. So far this year, preliminary numbers show there have been 18,207 DWI arrests statewide.