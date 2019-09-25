ORONO — The Orono Police Department has been fielding complaints from upset residents about door-to-door solicitors, the department said in a Sept. 25 Facebook post.
The solicitors — two men and one woman — have been reportedly selling cleaning supplies without a permit, which is required by the city of Orono.
This type of sales technique is not unique, the police department told Lakeshore Weekly News. Often someone from a company drops several salespeople off in a neighborhood for several hours where they'll sell their product.
Officers made contact with the solicitors and informed them they would have to stop, according to the department.
Not all cities require permits, the Facebook post says, so often salespeople don’t know it is required to have one to sell in the city of Orono.
In the post, the police department recommends to not answer the door to salespeople and to post a “no soliciting” or “no trespassing” sign. The post also says if residents do have complaints about a solicitor to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 952-258-5321.