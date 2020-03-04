MINNETONKA — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area near Interstate 494 and Whitewater Drive the morning of Wednesday, March 4, Minnetonka Communications and Marketing Manager Kari Spreeman told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Employees of a nearby business discovered a deceased male in the wooded area and called the police at around 7:34 a.m., Spreeman said.
The identity of the man and the cause of death have yet to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The incident is being actively investigated, Spreeman said.
Spreeman could not confirm that the body was connected to police activity the evening prior, on Tuesday, March 3. A police pursuit of a vehicle shut down I-494 in both directions near Highway 7 around 5 p.m.
The Bloomington Police Department investigated a suspect that fled from a car on foot and stole a vehicle in Bloomington leading to the vehicle pursuit, Spreeman said.
The pursuit involved police departments from Bloomington and Minnetonka.