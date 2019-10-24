MINNETONKA — Some of the worst cities for driving in Minnesota are right here in the southwest metro, according to new ranking from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.
QuoteWizard by LendingTree released its 2019 list of Minnesota Best and Worst Driving Cities on Oct. 21. To come up with the ranking, it looked at the 50 largest cities in the state that use QuoteWizard.com to compare quotes and then ranked the cities by the highest rate of incidents, such as accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs and citations for things like running a red light and using a cellphone while driving.
Minnetonka came in at No. 1 on the list of worst driving cities in Minnesota, with the website noting the fact that Interstate 394 and Interstate 494 pass through the city is likely a “big reason for Minnetonka having such a low rating of driver quality.”
“When there’s more traffic on the roads there’s a greater chance for incidents to occur. While more traffic does equal more incidents this still doesn’t let the bad drivers of Minnetonka off the hook,” the website said. The site did note in 2017, Hennepin County accounted for 3.59 road fatalities per 100,000, which is one of the lowest marks in the country.
The website says the top five worst driving cities in Minnesota are:
- Minnetonka
- Farmington
- Hastings
- Chanhassen
- Prior Lake
Plymouth ranked No. 6, Savage came in at No. 7 and Shakopee is No. 12.
The website says the top five best driving cities in Minnesota are:
- Edina
- Brooklyn Center
- Brooklyn Park
- Winona
- Richfield
Eden Prairie ranked No. 7 on the list of best driving cities. Chaska came in at No. 18.
QuoteWizard by LendingTree also released this month lists of the best and worst driving cities in the country. No Minnesota city made either list.
In January, QuoteWizard by LendingTree released its 2018 list of worst drivers by state; Minnesota ranked No. 6. That was an improvement from the 2017 list, when Minnesota was named the second-worst state for driving.