PLYMOUTH — A St. Cloud man was killed in a crash on Interstate 494 in Plymouth early Saturday.
The State Patrol media report says Michael Paul Harvey, 30, was driving at Toyota Corolla northbound on Interstate 494 at County Road 6 just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, when he drifted to the shoulder and hit an unoccupied, stalled vehicle and was killed.
The report notes alcohol was involved in the crash and Harvey was not wearing his seat belt.
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety's website, 326 people have died in crashes on Minnesota roads so far this year. Last year at this time, 340 people had died in traffic-related incidents.