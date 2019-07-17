SHOREWOOD — Curtis Mackey didn’t always see himself becoming a fire chief.
He was drawn to the job of firefighter because of the community service aspect. Ten years into his work as a fireman, he began to think about taking on a leadership position.
Mackey became the new fire chief at the Excelsior Fire District — which serves the five communities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay — on June 24 after being sworn in during a traditional pinning ceremony at the district’s fire station in Shorewood.
Mackey comes from the Hopkins Fire Department, where he was for 23 years, including 12 years as the assistant chief.
He and his family still live in Hopkins, and his two sons, Derik and Noah, go to Minnetonka High School. The Mackeys plan to live in Hopkins for at least a few more years, but then plan to move within the Excelsior Fire District’s coverage area.
Ready for the challenge
Mackey’s role with the Excelsior Fire District is quite a bit different than his work in Hopkins. Fire districts have to answer to the city governments of each participating community, as opposed to a department that only answers to one city.
This can be challenging as the various cities can have differing views or ideas about how the district should operate. Any large purchase or hiring decision has to be approved by each city.
“There is definitely a lot more challenges, a lot more moving parts,” Mackey said. “There are more interests at the upper level that need to be notified and educated on how the process works. With that comes a lot of obstacles regarding budget, staffing, equipment, long-term growth, employee development, human resources. This district also has an operating committee and a governing board.”
In addition to partnering with the cities in the district, the Excelsior Fire District shares a building and works closely with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, which serves Greenwood, Excelsior, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The same cities as the district, except for the city of Deephaven.
“We take care of fire suppression and medical and they take care of enforcement, public safety and medical,” Mackey said.
The partnership between the department and the district is fairly seamless — they work together often and well, he said.
The role of the chief includes everything from upper-level administrative work to fighting fires and responding to emergencies. He will still go out on calls if the station is understaffed, with Mackey saying “We staff the truck as quickly as possible.”
Mackey is ready for the challenge. He is not a “ladder climber,” he plans to be with the district until he retires — if they’ll have him, he said.
He has no big plans for the fire district, at least not yet, Mackey said. In his first three weeks at the helm, he has been settling into the position and shaking hands with important officials in the district.
He plans to expand on the district’s 2018 goals and eventually look at long-term goals for the district, he said.
Mackey is the Excelsior Fire District’s 22nd fire chief. He took the reins at the district from interim Fire Chief Ken Prillaman, who filled the gap as chief when former Fire Chief Scott Gerber joined the Eden Prairie Fire Department as chief on April 1. Gerber served as Excelsior Fire District’s chief for 12 years.
Prillaman is now the fire chief for the Wichita Falls Fire Department in Texas, the Excelsior Fire District said on Facebook.
Long legacy
The Excelsior Fire District is not only unique because of the five communities it serves, but because of its long and proud history.
The district, which formed in 1882, is more than 100 years old, making it one of the oldest fire departments in Minnesota, the district’s website says. Over the years, it has seen many changes and advancements in technology, and in 2002, the Excelsior Fire Department changed its name to the Excelsior Fire District to reflect the five communities it serves. In the five years thereafter, the district built two new fire stations and hired its first full-time fire chief.
The district takes its legacy seriously, Mackey said.
The pinning ceremony was Mackey’s first introduction to Excelsior Fire District tradition — it has been used in the district for most of its history. The long history of the district and that it uses the same oath and ceremony to swear-in its chief as it 100 years ago, makes it unique.
The Excelsior Fire District is a paid on-call fire department (also known as a volunteer fire department) with 40 members who serve the area, responding to roughly 850 calls annually, the Excelsior Fire District website says. It has two fire stations, one in Shorewood and one in Deephaven.