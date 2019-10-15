MINNETONKA BEACH — A construction worker’s credit cards and wallet were stolen from his vehicle in Minnetonka Beach on Friday, Oct. 11, according to an email alert from the city.
The city said at 3 p.m. a Blackstone Construction employee working on the Northview Wall had left his vehicle unlocked and was “not more than 15 or 20 feet away when his wallet and credit cards were stolen out of his vehicle.”
“This theft took place in our small community, in broad daylight. It was a crime of opportunity with an unlocked vehicle,” the city’s email said, adding the construction worker noted the make and type of vehicle, but not the license plate of the “getaway car” and felt there was a “spotter due to the quickness of the snatch.”
Orono Police Chief Correy Forniok has reported similar thefts in other cities, the email noted.