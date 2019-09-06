EXCELSIOR — The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department is searching for a thief who stole cash out of a cash register at the Kowalski’s Market in Excelsior the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Police Chief Mike Meehan told Lakeshore Weekly News the thief went to the store at 440 Water St. to return items. The thief then went to buy some small items and while the cashier had the till open, they reached in, stole some cash and ran away.
Meehan said Kowalski’s is unsure how much money was taken. No threats or weapons were used in the theft.
According to Meehan, this type of theft isn’t seen much in the South Lake Minnetonka area.
The department is still investigating the incident and has several leads to follow up on. Meehan said if caught, they would likely face a misdemeanor theft charge.