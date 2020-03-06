PLYMOUTH — A jury trial for the Wayzata Public Schools staff member who is accused of exposing himself to students starts on Monday, March 9.
Matthew Gordon Bowers is accused of two counts of criminal sex conduct fifth-degree lewd exhibition and two counts of indecent exposure/lewdness to expose in the presence of a minor under 16, according to court records. All counts are gross misdemeanors.
Bowers was a paraprofessional at a Home Base program at Gleason Lake Elementary School, according to an April 2 letter sent to parents. He started with the program in 2006.
His trial was set to begin on Aug. 26, 2019, but it was continued at Bowers request to Nov. 4, 2019. The trial was then continued again to Jan. 21 because a witness was unavailable. The trial was continued for a third time for reasons unknown and is set to begin on Monday, March 9, according to court records.
Bowers was offered a plea deal back in May 2019, which included pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct, both gross misdemeanors. The other two charges against him would be dropped.
Bower’s lawyer, Andrew Garvis, during a May 30, 2019, appearance in court said Bowers had no intention of pleading guilty. Judge Philip Carruthers found probable cause for the case to continue and a jury trial was set at that time.