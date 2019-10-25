UPDATE: John Michael Stone, who was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 24, was located a short time later, according to the Orono Police Department Facebook page.
"John has been located and is in the process of being reunited with his family. He is doing well," the post said.
The original story from earlier Friday is below.
ORONO — The Orono Police Department is asking for the public to help locate 77-year-old John Michael Stone, last seen at his residence at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Stone has Alzheimer’s and may be lost or confused, according to a news release from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network.
He left home driving a 2018 white Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate CDS042, the release says. He is described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, bald and white with a shaved face. He was last seen in jeans, a blue and black flannel, tennis shoes and a baseball cap, the release says
“If he stops for directions please do not give directions and let him go, try to stay with him until law enforcement can arrive," according to the release.
If you have information about the whereabouts of John Michael Stone contact the Orono Police Department at 952-249-4700 or, after hours, Hennepin County at 952-258-5321.