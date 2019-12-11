PLYMOUTH — A Watertown man died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 101 and 24th Avenue North in Plymouth on Dec. 5, according to a news release from the Plymouth Police Department.
A vehicle was traveling southbound on County Road 101 when a second vehicle traveling northbound on the road crossed over the center line and struck the first vehicle, the release says.
Frank Joseph Fischer, 59, of Watertown was the driver in the first vehicle, according to a Hennepin County Medical Examiner news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 32-year-old man driving the second vehicle was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The investigation is open and active, the release says.