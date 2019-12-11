WAYZATA — The Wayzata Police Department has welcomed Deputy Police Chief Marc Schultz, who started with the department on Nov. 18, according to the Wayzata newsletter The Portal.
Schultz comes from the Roseville Police Department where he spent 21 years. He most recently served as a police patrol sergeant, the newsletter says.
According to Wayzata Police Chief Michael Risvold, the deputy police chief position is new and Schultz will be the first person to hold the position.
The department added the position because of the growth of the city and the added responsibilities of the policing services contract with the city of Long Lake. The city authorized the police department to hire or promote an additional supervisory position in late 2018, Risvold said.