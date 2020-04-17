WAYZATA — Wayzata police are again reminding people not to leave valuables or keys in their vehicle and lock the doors.
The police department said in an April 17 crime alert it continues to respond to theft from vehicle reports, with the latest thefts occurring in the daytime hours around businesses.
"These are often crimes of opportunity, so the easier you make it for the thief, the more likely you’ll become a victim," the crime alert said.
On March 28, the police department issued a crime alert saying it had taken "several" reports of thefts from vehicles, but noted suspects were apprehended in connection to "many" of the reports.
The March 28 alert also warned residents about thefts of delivered packages in the metro area, although none had been reported locally.
"With many businesses closed and fewer people out and about, we ask that now, more than ever, you look out for your neighbor and pay attention to anything that might appear suspicious," the March 28 alert said.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911, both alerts said.