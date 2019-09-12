WAYZATA —The Wayzata Fire Department and Wayzata Police Department will be hosting a Public Safety Day open house on Monday, Oct. 7.
The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Fire Station, 600 Rice St. E., in Wayzata, the city’s website says.
It will feature fire trucks and police squads on display, fire and police demonstrations, Hennepin County Water Patrol, Lake Minnetonka SWAT, North Ambulance and bus and railroad safety.
There will be free hot dogs, giveaways, face painting and other activities.