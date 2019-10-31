WAYZATA — Racist graffiti was found on Wayzata High School on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to an email sent to parents from Principal Scott Gengler.
“I was disheartened and deeply disappointed to learn that our positive start was tainted by racial graffiti found on the side of the high school this morning,” Gengler wrote in the Oct. 30 email.
The email goes on to say the school and the Plymouth Police Department have opened an investigation into the graffiti found Wednesday morning and anyone involved will receive the appropriate consequences.
“We work hard to promote a culture of kindness, belonging and mutual respect and there is no place for actions like this in our school,” the email says.
The email does not detail the nature of the graffiti found on Wayzata High School.