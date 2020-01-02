INDEPENDENCE — West Hennepin Public Safety announced the dates for the 2020 Citizens Police Academy, which will start Feb. 13 with graduation on April 2, according to a news release.
The academy runs for eight weeks on Thursday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Citizens Police Academy is a free instructional program designed to give citizens knowledge about the West Hennepin police department, how it operates, its policies, procedures, programs and challenges. Academy attendees will also be introduced to government officials and staff and learn about their responsibilities in their offices, the release says.
The Citizens Police Academy was created so citizens can have a better understanding of law enforcement through education. The class covers DWI and traffic enforcement, home security, personal security, use of force, demonstrations of a taser gun and firearm simulation and more, the release says.
Those who are interested in attending the academy can contact the West Hennepin Public Safety Department at 763-479-0500.