MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Police Department is investigating an incident at the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest hotel at 5801 Opus Parkway around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, according to a statement from the Minnetonka Police Department.
Officers were called to the hotel on the report of shots fired. Witnesses reported one person sustained unknown injuries, the statement says.
Neither the shooter nor the victim were at the scene when officers arrived, the statement says.
Police believe the incident was isolated. The case is under investigation, the statement says.