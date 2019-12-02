MINNETRISTA — An 18-year-old St. Bonifacius woman was killed in a crash on County Road 92 in Minnetrista on Friday, Nov. 29.
Officers from the Minnetrista Public Safety Department responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 1800 block of County Road 92 at around 8:45 p.m., a news release says.
One of the drivers, later identified as Hailey Bruce by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office notes Bruce was the driver of the vehicle that struck another vehicle.
The Minnetrista Public Safety Department and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash, according to a news release.