SHOREWOOD — The 14th annual Arctic Fever event celebrates all things winter in the South Lake Minnetonka area.
The event runs from Thursday, Jan. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 19. It is put on by the cities of Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior with various activities and events — many of them free — being held throughout the area.
"The weather is perfect for celebrating snow," Julie Moore, communications and recycling coordinator for Shorewood, told Lakeshore Weekly News. "We have great, free, fun activities at three parks, including Freeman Park in Shorewood, Manitou Park in Tonka Bay and in downtown Excelsior. This year we should have perfect snow for the sleigh rides and dog sled rides."
Here are four reasons you should go to this year’s event.
1. Snow sculpting
Everyone from families and groups to individuals are invited to take part in the Arctic Fever snow sculpting contest. The contest begins Jan. 10, before Arctic Fever weekend, and all snow sculptures must be finished by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Snow sculpting will be held, weather permitting, at Badger Park, 5745 Country Club Road, in Shorewood.
Winners will be announced at the free Arctic Fever pizza and voting party at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road, in Shorewood from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
The party will feature free Joey Nova’s pizza (while supplies last), beer tasting by Excelsior Brewing Company, chair massages, an ice carving demo, a “candlelight” walk, a photo booth, crafts and other activities.
To register for the snow sculpting contest, visit arcticfever.net. All levels and abilities are encouraged to participate.
2. Human bowling
Human bowling is one of the many events being held at Manitou Park, 5418 Manitou Road, in Tonka Bay on Saturday, Jan. 18.
So what is human bowling? Moore said kids on disc sleds on the ice rink act as the bowling ball and a skater spins them into the pins set up on the ice, hoping for a strike.
It's one of the most popular Arctic Fever events, Moore noted. Human bowling runs from 1-4 p.m.
3. Sleigh rides, dog sled rides and wagon rides
Arctic Fever is offering all sorts of rides throughout the day on Saturday.
Sleigh rides will be available at Freeman Park, 6000 Eureka Road, in Shorewood from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
"The sleigh rides in Freeman Park are one of my favorites. You warm up by the bonfire and then go through the woods — it’s like you are in a winter wonderland," Moore said.
If you want to know what it’s like to be a musher in the upcoming Klondike Dog Derby, you can test your skills on a dog sled ride. They’ll be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Freeman Park.
Moore said the dog slide rides are among the top attractions at Arctic Fever every year, but the "lines get kind of long and we try to make sure all of the kids get to ride, but get there early."
If sleighs and dog sleds aren’t your thing, wagon rides are also an option. Wagon rides will be available in downtown Excelsior from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
4. You can stop by or stay all day
One of the best parts about Arctic Fever is it's perfect for people who want to stop by for an hour or spend the entire day outdoors.
"There are inside shelters at all locations to warm up, so no matter how cold it is you can enjoy the events," Moore said.
The various Arctic Fever events are scattered around the South Lake area, so sometimes there is a large crowd while other times there are just a few families at an attraction, Moore said.
"Overall we generally have around 200-300 at the events, not including the bike race or Excelsior Brewing party," Moore said when asked about how many people attend Arctic Fever.