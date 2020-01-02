MINNETRISTA — The Minnesota Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee will hold a public hearing in Minnetrista on a proposal that would aim to prioritize clean energy as Minnesota plans its future energy needs, according to a Jan. 2 Senate news release.
Senate Republicans plan to introduce the proposal, called Clean Energy First, when the legislative session begins in February, the release said.
The proposed bill would require Minnesota utility companies to prioritize carbon-free technology — nuclear, solar, wind, hydropower, carbon sequestration and municipal solid waste — in future plans and would direct the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to consider whether utilities’ new energy projects are in the public’s interest.
“In the next two decades, most fossil-fueled power plants will likely be retired and replaced – representing more than 40% of our current capacity. As we plan for our state’s future energy needs, we have the opportunity to do so in a way that prioritizes efficiency and carbon-free energy,” Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, chair of the Senate Energy and Utilities Committee, said in the release. “Clean Energy First addresses our long-term energy needs in an affordable and reliable way by allowing technology and the economy to drive innovation in the energy sector. Mandates only drive up cost; we need to keep that in perspective as it relates to the cost of energy in Minnesota for all energy consumers.”
The Senate Energy and Utilities Committee will hold two public hearings in January, where people can share their thoughts on the proposed bill. The committee will meet at Mound Westonka High School’s Performing Arts Center, 905 Sunnyfield Road E, in Minnetrista at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The other meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rochester Community and Technical College’s Heintz Center Commons, 1926 College View Road E, in Rochester.
People who want to testify must sign up in advance by contacting committee administrator Darin Lee at darrin.lee@senate.mn or 651-296-2962. They are also encouraged to provide written copies of their testimony prior to each hearing so they can be included in the hearing packet that’s given to members of the committee.
The 2020 regular session of the Minnesota Legislature is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, Feb. 11.