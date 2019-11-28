Holiday Memories Essay Contest

The Holiday Memories Essay Contest is in full swing.

Lakeshore Weekly News is thrilled to begin its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Lake Minnetonka area residents of all ages are encouraged to put pen to paper and share a holiday memory.

Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Essays should be 350 words or fewer.

Send your stories by email to Frances Stevenson at fstevenson@swpub.com or drop them off at the Lakeshore Weekly News office, 1001 Twelve Oaks Center Drive, Suite 1017, in Wayzata.

Entrants must include their name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Students who submit essays are encouraged to share their grade.

