EXCELSIOR — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about ice conditions after two people broke through the ice while riding an ATV that was pulling a portable fish house on Lake Minnetonka on Dec. 27.
The sheriff’s Water Patrol unit and Excelsior Fire Department responded to the scene, with the sheriff’s office news release saying the two people who broke through the ice rescued themselves and got help from other sportsmen nearby. They returned home after being evaluated by first responders.
The Excelsior Fire District said the party fell through the ice near Gale Island, adding "Please be careful out there and remember to tell someone before you go on the lake. The ice is never truly safe. Be careful."
“This year’s weather has not been good for the ice," Sheriff David P. Hutchinson said in the release. "The recent warm weather has degraded ice in many places on Lake Minnetonka and other bodies of water in the county. People should use extreme caution before venturing out onto lake ice.”
Ice in many places is thick enough to support people, but the sheriff’s office says people should make sure ice is 4 inches or thicker when venturing out. Anyone out on the ice should continue to check the thickness of the ice if they move to other parts of a lake.
The sheriff’s office said it does not recommend putting any vehicles on the lake “due to the inconsistency in ice depth.”
The sheriff’s office warning comes after several social media posts have shown other vehicles, including a trailer and a truck, that broke through the ice on Lake Minnetonka this season.