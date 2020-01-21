SPRING PARK — A snowmobile went through the ice on Lake Minnetonka on Sunday, Jan. 19, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver was examined by paramedics after getting out of the water, Jeremy Zoss, of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The incident happened in the channel under the Coffee Bridge (Shadywood Road/Hennepin County Road 19) near Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge in Spring Park, according to posts on social media. The channel connects Crystal Bay and West Arm.
This is the sixth recorded incident this winter of someone falling through the ice on Lake Minnetonka, Zoss said. In all of the incidents, a vehicle and a person went through the ice — this figure includes one person on a bicycle who broke through the ice.
Ice is never 100% safe, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and public safety officials.
Channels are especially risky due to the fact water is flowing in the area. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and other officials have frequently warned people to avoid channels because they are particularly dangerous.
If you’re going out on the ice, even if it is the middle of winter, the DNR urges people to check the ice thickness every 150 feet because ice conditions are not consistent across a lake or other body of water.
Over the last five winters (2014-2015 through 2018-2019), there were 18 ice-related deaths in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota DNR. The mode of travel for 83% or 15 of the fatalities during those five years is listed as snowmobiles and ATV/UTVs. “Other motor vehicle” is listed as the mode of travel for the other three fatalities during that time.
None of the ice-related deaths in the past five years happened on Lake Minnetonka, and an ice-related death hasn't been reported on the lake since 2013, the DNR's website shows. That year, three people died after falling through the ice.
From 1976-2019, there have been 11 ice-related fatalities on Lake Minnetonka, the DNR's website says.