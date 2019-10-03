MEDINA — The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has named a local golf instructor the 2019 Midwest Section Teacher of the Year.
Laura Patrick, a teaching professional for the Golf Academy of Three Rivers Park District at Baker National Golf Course in Medina, is one of six regional winners of the title, a Three Rivers Park District news release says.
This now makes her eligible for National Teacher of the Year honors.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Patrick said in the release. “I strive to create lesson programs that get people excited about playing golf while using a variety of teaching methods based on the needs of my students. My goal is to create a learning environment where people feel comfortable and walk away with a greater understanding of their own game without feeling overwhelmed.”
Patrick has worked with Three Rivers Park District since 2003, averaging 290 hours of private instruction annually, as well as teaching 40 classes and camps a year, the release says. She is also the co-site director for an LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Chapter and is the volunteer coordinator for The First Tee of Three Rivers Park District.