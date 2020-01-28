Sometimes one game can turn a whole season around. That’s what the Wayzata boys basketball team is envisioning after it earned a 77-69 victory at Lake Conference rival Minnetonka on Friday, Jan. 24, for just their third win of the season.
The Trojans were ranked No. 9 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason rankings, but early season injuries to sophomore Camden Heide and junior Eddie Beeninga resulted in a slow start to the season for the team.
They lost their first six games before collecting a pair of victories in their holiday tournament, only to suffer another six-game losing streak to start the month of January to fall to 2-12 on the season.
That brings us to Friday night’s game at Minnetonka where the Trojans put everything together to earn their first Lake Conference victory of the season.
“We’ve had a lot of basketball adversity this year and we have a lot of excuses, but we don’t really like to talk about that,” Trojans head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “Bottom line is, we’ve lost a lot of games and so I’m proud of these guys for coming over here and getting a big win.”
The Trojans shot the lights out in the first half as six different players combined to make a total of nine 3-pointers.
Sophomore forward Carter Bjerke made a pair from beyond the arch to help the Trojans build an 11-0 lead in the game’s first couple of minutes.
Sophomore Drew Berkland and senior Josh Gullickson made two 3-pointers apiece as the Wayzata lead swelled to 41-21 by halftime.
“We came out and we played really hard and we obviously made a lot of shots in the first half,” Schnettler said. “I thought our energy and effort on defense was really good.”
Minnetonka, after a lackluster first half that saw them make only 3-of-17 field goal attempts, came out with much more energy to start the second half.
Senior forward Cam Steele scored seven quick points to ignite an 18-4 run that allowed the Skippers to trim the Wayzata lead to 45-39 with 12:15 still remaining in the game.
The Trojans had an answer though, and with their outside shots suddenly not falling, they turned to the dribble-drive abilities of junior guard Kody Williams.
Williams broke down the Minnetonka defense on several occasions with quick bursts to the basket and seemed to find a way to score each time the Skippers appeared to be swinging the momentum their way.
Williams scored all 15 of his points in the second half where he shot 6-of-7 from the field with every shot coming at or near the rim.
“Kody did a great job of controlling tempo in the second half. He made them come out and guard him and when you have to come out and pressure him, he’s just too quick for anyone to stay in front of him,” Schnettler said. “It was probably the best half of basketball I’ve seen him play.”
Bjerke finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Heide chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Steele led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-16 from the field, while Gaffney added 18 points and six rebounds for the Skippers.
While it remains to be seen whether the Trojans’ win over Minnetonka will become a turning point in their season, they certainly have the talent to put together a strong second half of the season.
Heide is a 6-foot-6 guard who is considered the state’s No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022 by numerous recruiting outlets.
At 6-foot-8, Bjerke gives the Trojans a strong presence inside who battles with other teams’ centers and forwards. Williams, Berkland and Gullickson make up a strong and quick backcourt.
“We have a lot of talent and we have a lot of young talent and we’re going to keep rolling this thing in the right direction,” Schnettler said. “When you get snowballed in the wrong direction, sometimes it’s hard to stop that. Hopefully we got that stopped a little bit tonight and we can get it rolling back the other way.”
The Trojans were scheduled to face Edina on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The team will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 31, when they travel to Buffalo and then again on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when they travel to No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.