ST. CLOUD — Excelsior native and St. Cloud State University soccer forward Claire Shea was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week.
Shea, a sophomore, scored a pair of goals in St. Cloud State’s double-overtime win at No. 2 Minnesota State over the weekend, a news release says. Minnesota State took the early lead in the game, with Shea tying it 1-1 at 55:46. She secured the team’s 2-1 victory in double overtime, scoring the game-winning goal at 103:46.
Shea leads the team with three goals this season, and has tallied two assists for eight points in seven games played.
Shea went to Chanhassen High School.