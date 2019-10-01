Claire Shea - Excelsior native playing at St. Cloud State
Claire Shea (No. 8) was named the NSIC Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after she scored two goals in St. Cloud State University's 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 2 Minnesota State. 

 Submitted photo

ST. CLOUD — Excelsior native and St. Cloud State University soccer forward Claire Shea was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week.

Shea, a sophomore, scored a pair of goals in St. Cloud State’s double-overtime win at No. 2 Minnesota State over the weekend, a news release says. Minnesota State took the early lead in the game, with Shea tying it 1-1 at 55:46. She secured the team’s 2-1 victory in double overtime, scoring the game-winning goal at 103:46.

Shea leads the team with three goals this season, and has tallied two assists for eight points in seven games played.

Shea went to Chanhassen High School.

