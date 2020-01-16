MINNETONKA — Former Minnetonka football coach Dave Nelson was recently honored with the Power of Influence Award.
The award was given to Nelson on Jan. 14 by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the American Football Coaches Foundation (AFCF) at the 2020 AFCA convention in Nashville, Tennessee, a news release says.
The award honors a high school football coach for their impact on their team and the legacy they leave with the school and community, the release notes.
Nelson began his coaching career at Blaine High School in 1978. As head coach in Blaine, he led the school to 11 conference championships, eight section championships and one state title. Nelson joined Minnetonka's football program and 2002, where he stayed until he retired after the 2019 season.
In his 18 seasons at Minnetonka, he led the Skippers to their first state championship in 2004, as well as four section championships and two conference titles.
Nelson's overall record as a coach is 267-124, the release said, making him one of the winningest coaches in Minnesota High School history.
In addition to being a successful coach, Nelson served as the president of the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Association, was on the selection committee for the Minnesota All-Star Football game and served as chairman of the Minnesota Hall of Fame Banquet.
He also started the Men of Character program at Minnetonka High School; was a leader for students who participated in the Tonka Leadership Challenge, which provides guidance to live life with care, respect and commitment toward others; he worked as a Student Support Services to organize the We Are One football camp; and he founded and is the chairman of Tackle Cancer, the release says.
Nelson was honored as the Minnesota State Coach of the Year in 2004 and was inducted into the University of Minnesota-Duluth Hall of Fame in 2001, the Anoka High School Hall of Fame in 2016 and joined his father in the Minnesota Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014, the release says.
Nelson is the second Minnesota football coach to be honored with the Power of Influence Award since it began in 2002, according to the award's website. The other is Ron Stolski of Brainerd High School, who received the award in 2005.