The Wayzata football team backed up its impressive 19-0 week one victory over Blaine with a 34-15 victory over Edina on Friday, Sept. 6, to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Trojans senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt completed 14 of 23 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Schmidt’s favorite target on the night was senior wide receiver Jacob Wildermuth, who caught nine passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans also racked up 190 yards on the ground in the victory as senior Christian Vasser led the way with 15 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. Vasser’s workload against Edina was light in comparison to his week one numbers when he rushed 34 times for 211 yards and a touchdown.
It will be a battle of undefeated teams when the Trojans travel to Prior Lake on Friday, Sept. 13.
White Hawks continue to roll
The Mound-Westonka football team has lost only three of its last 18 regular season games dating back to the 2017 season, and two of those losses came to St. Croix Lutheran High School.
That made the White Hawks’ 41-0 victory over St. Croix Lutheran on Friday, Sept. 6, even more satisfying. The win moves Mound-Westonka’s record to 2-0 on the season heading into a home game against Providence Academy on Friday, Sept. 13.
The White Hawks featured a balanced attack against St. Croix Lutheran, amassing 245 yards rushing and 191 yards passing. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Von Bank led the way by rushing for 54 yards and completing 7 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnetonka looking for first win
For the first time in a long time, the Minnetonka Skippers have started the season 0-2 after back-to-back losses to Eastview (17-21) and St. Michael-Albertville (14-21).
Things don’t get any easier for the Skippers as they will now travel to Eden Prairie on Friday, Sept. 13.
Junior running back Ben Tolkinen rushed 26 times for 161 yards and a touchdown in the team’s week two loss to St. Michael-Albertville. Tolkinen now has 254 yards rushing for the season.
Junior wide receiver Jaxen Iverson recorded eight receptions for 67 yards in the loss. Senior linebacker Elliott Ische led the team in tackles with 10.
Spartans drop to 0-2
The Orono Spartans fell to 0-2 on the season with a 35-7 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Spartans’ lone touchdown came on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Graham Beltrand to Noah Arneson.
The Spartans have their work cut out for them again this week when they host 2-0 Chaska on Friday, Sept. 13.