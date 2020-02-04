It’s now or never time for girls hockey teams around the state of Minnesota as section tournaments get underway this week. Teams from Minnetonka and Mound Westonka are looking for return trips to the state tournament, while teams from Orono and Wayzata are looking to make their own memories at the Xcel Energy Center.
White Hawks No. 1
in Section 2A
The Mound Westonka White Hawks are the No. 1 seed in Section 2A after compiling a regular season record of 16-7-2. The White Hawks won the section championship last year and went on to finish fourth in the Class A State Tournament.
The White Hawks will receive a first-round bye in the seven-team section and will begin their 2020 postseason run on Saturday, Feb. 8, against either the No. 4-seed Delano or the No. 5-seed Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato.
Leading scorers for the White Hawks this season include junior center Grace Peterson, freshman forward Sydney Leonard, freshman forward Gretta Pioske and junior defender Brooke Pioske.
Peterson has 14 goals and 14 assists to her name, while Leonard has a team-high 18 goals to go with nine assists. Gretta Pioske enters the postseason with 10 goals and 15 assists, while Brooke Pioske has nine goals and 12 assists.
Callie Nelson has played a majority of minutes in goal this season and has recorded a 1.78 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.
Last season, the White Hawks had to beat Hutchinson in the section championship game in order to advance to the state tournament. A similar situation could occur this year.
Hutchinson is the No. 2 seed in the section and the White Hawks and Tigers played two competitive games during the regular season. The White Hawks scored a 3-2 overtime victory on Dec. 12 and a 4-3 overtime victory on Jan. 21.
The Section 2A championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Orono No. 3
in Section 5A
The Orono Spartans received the No. 3 seed in Section 5A after going 15-9-1 during the regular season. The Spartans were scheduled to open the postseason on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in a quarterfinal game against No. 6-seed Holy Angels at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Chisago Lakes is the No. 2 seed and a potential semifinal opponent for the Spartans, while Breck is the No. 1 seed and a big favorite to win the section title.
The Spartans have a number of players with impressive point totals this season, led by sophomore Iyla Ryskamp who tallied 26 goals and 28 assists during the regular season.
Other top scorers this season include senior defender Sydney DeCubellis (14 goals, 27 assists), eighth-grade defender Grace Bickett (5 goals, 29 assists), junior forward Celia Whittington (18 goals, 10 assists) and senior forward Molly Martini (11 goals, 14 assists).
Senior Anna Lisle is the team’s starting goaltender who recorded a 2.59 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.
If the Spartans get past Holy Angels in the quarterfinal round, they will play a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. The Section 5A championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Skippers No. 1 in 2AA
The Minnetonka Skippers grabbed the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA and will open postseason play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Pagel Ice Arena against the No. 8 seed New Prague.
The Skippers went 17-6-1 during the regular season, but struggled slightly down the stretch as they went just 2-4 in their last six games.
Senior Lacey Martin is the team’s top scorer this season after posting 23 goals and 15 assists during the regular season.
Other top offensive threats for the Skippers include senior forward Emily Bayless (12 goals, 13 assists), senior forward Kylie Melz (8 goals, 13 assists) and junior forward Kayley Crawford (11 goals, 9 assists).
Junior goaltender Brynn Dulac has had a strong season between the pipes with a 1.84 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
If the Skippers get past New Prague in the quarterfinal round as is expected, they would face either the No. 4 seed Shakopee or the No. 5 seed Chaska/Chanhassen in the semifinal round on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Braemar Arena in Edina.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the top contenders include the No. 2 seed Eden Prairie and the No. 3 seed Holy Family Catholic.
The Section 2AA championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Braemar Arena.
Trojans Get No. 3
Seed in 6AA
The Wayzata Trojans received the No. 3 seed in Section 6AA and will open up postseason play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Plymouth Ice Center against the No. 6 seed Osseo-Park Center.
The Trojans posted a regular season record of 15-9-1 and played some of their best hockey down the stretch when they won five of their last six regular season games.
The Trojans have three main offensive threats this season, including junior forward Gretchen Branton (23 goals, 26 assists), sophomore forward Sloane Matthews (25 goals, 24 assists) and senior forward Sophie Urban (20 goals, 21 assists).
The Trojans have rotated goaltenders this season, but senior Micah Bergeron has received a majority of the playtime recently. Bergeron has recorded six victories with a 2.78 goals against average and a .879 save percentage.
Blake is the No. 2 seed in the section and a potential semifinal opponent for the Trojans. Edina is the section’s No. 1 seed on the opposite side of the bracket.
The Trojans lost to Blake 3-2 in mid-November and dropped a pair of regular season games to Edina by identical scores of 4-1 on Dec. 10 and Jan. 16.
Semifinals in Section 6AA are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Parade Ice Garden. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, at Parade Ice Garden.