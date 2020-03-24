The winter sports season was cut short for many collegiate athletes due to COVID-19 concerns, but many alumni from Lake Minnetonka area high schools still had outstanding seasons. While not a complete list of area alumni competing in collegiate athletics this winter, here are some notable performances.
Minnetonka alumni
Emma Bigham was a junior forward on the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team this winter. Bigham played in 33 games for the Huskies and tallied four goals and two assists.
Cedric Boone was a senior guard on the University of Montana Western men’s basketball team this winter. Boone played in 29 games with the Bulldogs, led the team in minutes played at 30.2 per game and was the team’s second leading scorer at 14.2 points per game. Boone led the team in three-pointers made with 70, was second in steals (32) and third in assists (79). He was named All-Conference Honorable Mention by the Frontier Conference at the season’s conclusion.
Bobby Brink was a freshman forward on the University of Denver men’s hockey team this winter. Brink played in 27 games for the Pioneers and finished with 11 goals and 12 assists. Brink was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Laura Hamilton was a senior forward on the Luther College women’s basketball team this winter. Hamilton started all 25 games for the Norse and averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Hamilton also led the team in minutes per game (34.5), assists (122) and steals (92). Hamilton was named First-Team All-Conference and the Defensive Player of the Year by the American Rivers Conference. It was her third straight conference Defensive Player of the Year honor. Hamilton finished her career at Luther as the program’s all-time assist leader with 415, second in steals with 300, and the program’s 10th leading scorer with 1,118 points.
Burt Hedstrom was a junior forward on the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team this winter. Hedstrom started all 29 games for the Tommies and averaged 8.0 points and a team-leading 4.7 rebounds per game. Hedstrom and the Tommies were set to play in a Division III national quarterfinal game when the NCAA canceled the remainder of the season.
Hannah Hedstrom was a junior guard on the Lehigh University women’s basketball team this winter. Hedstrom started all 30 games for the Mountain Hawks and averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Hedstrom led the team in assists with 103 and steals with 43.
Kippin Keller was a senior forward on the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team this winter. Keller played in all 36 games for the Golden Gophers this season and recorded three goals and two assists.
A.J. Klein was a senior defenseman on the Amherst College men’s hockey team this winter. Klein played in 21 games for the Mammoths this season and finished the year with three assists.
Elizabeth Kubicek was a sophomore goaltender for the St. Catherine University women’s hockey team this winter. Kubicek started 15 games for the Wildcats and recorded a 3.59 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.
Luke Loheit was a freshman forward for the University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s hockey team this winter. Loheit played in 33 games for the Bulldogs and finished the year with five goals and one assist.
Katie McMillan was a senior forward for the Penn State University women’s hockey team this winter. McMillan played in all 36 games for the Nittany Lions and finished as the team’s sixth-leading scorer with six goals and seven assists.
Kayla Mershon was a sophomore forward on the University of Nebraska women’s basketball team this winter. Mershon played in all 30 games for the Cornhuskers and averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
K’Andre Miller was a sophomore defensemen for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team this winter. Miller played in all 36 games for the Badgers and recorded seven goals and 11 assists.
Presley Norby was a senior forward for the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team this winter. Norby played in all 36 games for the Badgers and tallied 10 goals and 11 assists to finish her career with 38 goals and 56 assists.
Lizzie Odegard was a senior forward for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee women’s basketball team this winter. Odegard played in all 31 games for the Panthers and averaged 9.0 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game.
Gavin Payne was a junior forward for the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team this winter. Payne played in 17 games for the Tommies and tallied three goals and two assists.
Brendan Skarda was a sophomore forward on the Tufts University men’s hockey team this winter. Skarda played in 23 games for the Jumbos and finished the year with three goals and six assists.
Camille von Steinbergs was a junior defender for the Trinity College women’s hockey team this winter. Von Steinbergs played in all 25 games for the Bantams and recorded seven goals and six assists.
Pieter von Steinbergs was a junior defenseman for the Amherst College men’s hockey team this winter. Von Steinbergs played in 24 games for the Mammoths and was the team’s second leading scorer with five goals and 10 assists.
Laura Walker was a sophomore guard on the Lehigh University women’s basketball team this winter. Walker started 29 games for the Mountain Hawks and averaged 7.2 points per game while making a team-high 45 three-pointers.
Wayzata alumni
Gavin Baumgartner was a sophomore guard on the Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball team this winter. Baumgartner started all 31 games for the Dragons and led the team in scoring 17.2 points per game, while adding 5.4 rebounds per contest. Baumgartner led the team in minutes per game at 31.8 as well as three-pointers made with 62 and steals with 30. Baumgartner was named First-Team All-Conference by the Northern Sun Conference.
Johnny Beeninga was a senior guard on the Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball team this winter. Beeninga played in all 31 games and started 23 games for the Dragons. He was third on the team in scoring with a 9.4 points per game average, while leading the team in assists with 99.
Grace Boswell-Healey was a sophomore goaltender on the St. Olaf College women’s hockey team. Boswell-Healey played in 16 games for the Oles this season and recorded a 2.98 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.
Nathan Dingmann was a junior forward on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s hockey team this winter. Dingmann played in 26 games for the Blugolds this season and recorded six goals and three assists.
Stephanie Garvis was a freshman goaltender for the Trinity College women’s hockey team this winter. Garvis played in seven games for the Bantams and recorded a 1.52 goals against average and a .946 save percentage.
Patricia Gibson was a senior forward on the Crown College women’s basketball team this winter. Gibson started all 25 games for the Storm and averaged 5.3 points and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. Gibson also led the team in steals with 58 and blocked shots with 18.
Camryn Hay was a sophomore center for the Augustana University women’s basketball team this winter. Hay played in six games for the Vikings and averaged 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Hannah Heiring was a senior guard on the Dickinson College women’s basketball team this winter. Heiring played in all 27 games for the Red Devils this season and averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Natalie Heising was a junior forward on the Penn State University women’s hockey team this winter. Heising played in 34 games for the Nittany Lions this season and led the team in scoring with 13 goals and eight assists, including three game-winning goals.
Davis Kirkendall was a sophomore forward for the St. John’s University men’s hockey team this winter. Kirkendall played in 24 games for the Johnnies and recorded 10 goals, eight assists and a team-high +9 plus-minus rating.
Ryan Lindberg was a junior guard on the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team this winter. Lindberg started all 29 games for the Tommies and averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Lindberg led the Tommies in minutes per game at 30.2 and was second on the team in three-pointers made with 44.
Chandler Lindstrand was a senior defenseman on the Yale University men’s hockey team this winter. Lindstrand played in 31 games for the Bulldogs and recorded one goal and two assists.
Sami Meister was a senior defender for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s hockey team. Meister played in all 28 games for the Blugolds this season and tallied three goals and six assists.
Alexa Ocel was a freshman forward for the Sacred Heart University women’s hockey team this winter. Ocel played in all 32 games for the Pioneers and recorded five goals and 11 assists. Ocel was named to the All-Rookie Team in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance at the conclusion of the season.
Shae Olsen was a junior forward on the College of St. Benedict women’s basketball team this winter. Olsen played in all 25 games for the Blazers and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Alex Schilling was a sophomore goaltender for the Air Force Academy men’s hockey team this winter. Schilling started 29 games for the Falcons and posted a 2.39 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.
Colin Schmidt was a freshman forward on the Union College men’s hockey team this winter. Schmidt played in 32 games for the Dutchmen this season and recorded one goal and four assists.
Mimi Schrader was a freshman guard on the U.S. Naval Academy’s women’s basketball team this winter. Schrader played in 28 games for the Midshipmen and averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Mark Senden was a sophomore forward on the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team this winter. Senden played in all 35 games for the Fighting Hawks and finished the year with five goals and six assists.
Austin Slater was a junior forward on the University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team this winter. Slater started all 30 games for the Cougars this season and averaged 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Hank Sorensen was a freshman defenseman for the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team this winter. Sorsensen played in 37 games for the Wildcats and recorded four goals and nine assists.
Annika Swanson was a sophomore defender for the Bethel University women’s hockey team this winter. Swanson played in all 25 games for the Royals this season and finished with one goal and two assists.
Kallie Theisen was a freshman forward on the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team. Theisen played in 14 games for the Jackrabbits this season and averaged 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Emily Wisnewski was a freshman defender for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team this winter. Wisnewski played in 35 games for the Golden Knights this season and recorded one goal and four assists.
Max Zimmer was a senior forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team this winter. Zimmer played in 21 games for the Badgers and finished with eight goals and three assists. Zimmer finished his career at Wisconsin with 19 goals and 26 assists in 115 games played.
Orono alumni
Tori Andrew was a junior guard on the Yale University women’s basketball team this winter. Andrew played in all 27 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 7.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Andrew made a team-leading 42 three-pointers and was second on the team in assists with 66.
Max Bjorklund was a sophomore guard on the Bemidji State University men’s basketball team this winter. Bjorklund played in all 27 games for the Beavers and averaged 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Bjorklund made 54 three-pointers this season and shot better than 41 percent from behind the arch.
Colton Codute was a sophomore guard on the St. John’s University men’s basketball team this winter. Codute started all 29 games for the Johnnies and averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Codute led the team in minutes per game at 31.2 and assists with 89 and was second on the team in three-pointers made with 58.
Will Dittrich was a senior forward for the St. Olaf College men’s hockey team this winter. Dittrich played in 20 games for the Oles this season and recorded three goals and four assists.
Danielle Jorgenson was a senior guard on the Cornell University women’s basketball team this winter. Jorgenson played in 21 games this season for the Big Red and averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game along with 43 assists and 28 steals.
Will LeNeave was a junior defenseman for the Gustavus Adolphus College men’s hockey team this winter. LeNeave played in all 26 games for the Gusties this season and recorded three goals and eight assists.
Lizi Norton was a sophomore defender for the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team this winter. Norton played in 34 games for the Bulldogs this season and finished the year with one goal and five assists.
Jarvis Omersa was a sophomore forward for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team. Omersa played in all 31 games for the Golden Gophers this season and averaged 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Bobby Striggow was a redshirt freshman on the University of Michigan wrestling team this winter. Striggow competed at 184 pounds and finished with a record of 4-8.
Jackson Striggow was a senior on the University of Michigan wrestling team this winter. Striggow competed at 197 pounds this season and finished with a record of 19-10.
Mound Westonka alumni
Emma Polusny was a junior goaltender on the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team this winter. Polusny made 32 starts between the pipes for the Huskies and recorded a 3.38 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts.
Liz Schepers was a junior forward on the Ohio State University women’s hockey team this winter. Schepers played in all 38 games for the Buckeyes and finished with 22 goals and 21 assists.
Taylor Smith was a sophomore goaltender on the St. Olaf College women’s hockey team. Smith played in 11 games for the Oles this season and recorded a .900 save percentage.