There is no question that Minnesota has become a hotbed of basketball talent and that talent will be on display over the next two weeks as section tournaments begin across the metro area. Here is a look at who, where and when your Lake Minnetonka area high school will take the court with their season on the line.
Trojans face tough draw
After starting the season with just two wins in their first 14 games, the Wayzata Trojans rebounded to go 8-4 in the final 12 contests to carry some momentum into the Section 6AAAA Tournament.
The Trojans received the No. 5 seed in the section and were scheduled to travel to No. 4-seed Robbinsdale Armstrong for a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 4. The Trojans and Falcons locked horns on Feb. 19 with the Falcons coming away with a 66-61 victory.
The Trojans have plenty of offensive weapons to make a strong postseason run, including sophomore forward Camden Heide, who leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game.
Sophomore forward Carter Bjerke (14.5 ppg), junior guard Kody Williams (12.3 ppg), sophomore guard Drew Berkland (9.8 ppg) and junior guard Eddie Beeninga (8.3 ppg) are also key contributors.
If the Trojans get past Armstrong, they would almost certainly face top-seeded Hopkins in the semifinals on Friday, March 6, at Osseo High School.
The Royals and Trojans met twice during the regular season with the Royals recording blowouts by margins of 30 and 27 points.
On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 2-seed Robbinsdale Cooper and No. 3-seed St. Louis Park are the main contenders.
The Section 6AAAA championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at Osseo High School.
Skippers No. 5 seed in 2AAAA
The Minnetonka Skippers received the No. 5 seed in the Section 2AAAA Tournament after posting a 12-14 record during the regular season.
Despite the sub-.500 record, the Skippers shouldn’t be taken lightly after falling 70-68 to Hopkins on Feb. 21 and remaining competitive against the state’s top team from Eden Prairie in a 77-64 loss on Feb. 28.
The Skippers were scheduled to face the No. 4 seed Prior Lake in a quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, March 4. The Lakers are led by Marquette recruit Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 31.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season.
The Skippers have their own superstar on their roster in senior forward Cameron Steele. Steele, who has committed to play for Abilene Christian University next year, is averaging 25 points per game this season.
Other key contributors for the Skippers include senior guard Riley O’Connor (12.8 ppg) and senior forward JT Gaffney (10.0 ppg).
If Minnetonka survives Prior Lake, they will likely face a rematch with top-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinal round on Saturday, March 7.
Top teams on the opposite side of the bracket include the No. 2 seed Chaska and the No. 3 seed Shakopee.
The Section 2AAAA championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the highest remaining seed.
Orono, Mound contenders in 6AAA
The Mound Westonka White Hawks received the No. 3 seed in Section 6AAA after posting a regular season record of 20-6. The White Hawks enter the postseason on a roll as they have won their last eight games.
The White Hawks were scheduled to open their postseason run against the No. 6 seed Minneapolis Edison on Wednesday, March 4.
Senior guard Jameson Sexton leads the team in scoring this season at 15.0 points per game. Sophomore guard Jason Spaeth is the only other White Hawks player averaging in double figures at 10.6 points per contest.
Other regular contributors include senior center Connor Prok, senior guard Jayden Heimermann, junior guard Santi Phommahaxay and junior forward Logan Leonard.
With a win against Edison, the White Hawks would likely be looking at a semifinal matchup against the No. 2 seed Waconia (22-4) on Saturday, March 7.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the Orono Spartans are the No. 5 seed after going 10-16 during the regular season.
The Spartans are led offensively by junior forward Connor Chappell (15.0 ppg), sophomore guard Sebastian Loder (10.3 ppg) and junior guard Jake Farrell (9.8 ppg).
The Spartans were scheduled to face the No. 4 seed Minneapolis Patrick Henry in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 4. With a win, the Spartans would more than likely face the No. 1 seed DeLaSalle in the semifinals on Saturday, March 7.
The Section 6AAA championship game is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at Chanhassen High School.