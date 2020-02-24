As girls basketball section tournaments get underway in the metro area this week, the No. 1 question on many observers’ minds is "can anybody beat Hopkins and their superstar Paige Bueckers?"
That question is especially relevant for the Wayzata Trojans who are the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAAA behind the Royals and Bueckers.
The Trojans have had an outstanding season with a record of 24-4, but their chances of unseating the Royals in the section tournament took a hit mid-season when leading scorer Jenna Johnson suffered an ACL injury in a win against Minnetonka on Jan. 24.
The Trojans went 7-2 down the stretch of the regular season with Johnson out of the lineup, including a 91-64 loss to Hopkins on Feb. 14. With Johnson in the lineup, the Trojans were more competitive, losing just 87-77 to the Royals on Jan. 21.
The Trojans are still a dangerous team without Johnson, as senior Annika Stewart and sophomore Mara Braun are a tough duo for any team to handle.
Stewart has especially stepped up her game since Johnson’s injury as she is averaging 23.4 points per game in the team’s last nine games. Braun averages more than 15 points per game and recorded a season-high 29 points the last time the Trojans faced Hopkins.
The Trojans were scheduled to face No. 7-seed Robbinsdale Armstrong in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
If victorious, the Trojans will face either No. 3-seed St. Louis Park or No. 6 seed-Minneapolis Southwest in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29.
On the opposite side of the bracket, Hopkins was scheduled to face No. 8-seed Minneapolis Washburn in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26. If Hopkins wins, it will face either No. 4-seed Minneapolis South or No. 5-seed Robbinsdale Cooper in the semifinal round.
The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
Skippers No. 3 seed in 2AAAA
The Minnetonka Skippers are the No. 3 seed in Section 2AAAA — a section where you could make an argument for any of the top four seeds to emerge with the state tournament berth.
The Skippers posted a record of 16-10 during the regular season, but with six of those 10 losses coming to Lake Conference powerhouses Hopkins, Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville.
The Skippers feature a balanced offensive attack this season, with no true No. 1 scorer. Sophomore guard Desiree Ware leads the team at 11.2 points per game. Junior forward Sophie Haydon is next at 10.9 points per game, while eighth-grade forward Emma Dasovich averages 10.3 points per game.
The Skippers were scheduled to face No. 6-seed Prior Lake in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 26. With the win, they would face either No. 2-seed Eden Prairie or No. 7-seed Chanhassen in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29.
On the opposite side of the bracket, Chaska is the No. 1 seed after going 22-4 and beating both Minnetonka and Eden Prairie in December non-conference games. Shakopee, a team with a head-to-head win over Chaska back in early December, is the No. 4 seed, while Edina is the No. 5 seed.
The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Orono No. 2 in 6AAA
The Orono Spartans are the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAA, despite going just 12-13 during the regular season. The Spartans went 2-5 in their final five games of the regular season, but did finish on a high note with a 69-66 victory over Holy Family Catholic.
The Spartans have been without leading scorer Haley Paulson for the second half of the season due to injury, but have seen players like junior guard Julie Knudson and sophomore forward Kaila Youngs step up in her absence.
Knudson averages 14.2 points per game, while Youngs is the only other Spartans player to average in double figures at 10.2 per contest.
The Spartans were scheduled to play a quarterfinal game against No. 7-seed Bloomington Kennedy on Wednesday, Feb. 26. With a win, the Spartans would advance to face either No. 3-seed Richfield or No. 6-seed Delano in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Holy Angels is the No. 1 seed on the opposite side of the bracket. The Stars went 19-6 during the regular season, including a 69-62 victory over the Spartans in mid-December.
Mound Westonka is the No. 8 seed in the section and will be Holy Angels’ quarterfinal opponent on Feb. 26. The White Hawks posted a 6-20 record during the regular season.
The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.