Lake Conference teams claimed four of the top five spots in the team standings at the Class AA boys swimming and diving state meet on Saturday, Feb. 29, continuing a recent trend of dominance by west metro teams. While the Edina Hornets took home the state championship trophy, teams from Minnetonka and Wayzata represented the Lake Minnetonka area well by finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Minnetonka senior John Wargin concluded his high school swimming career in style by making the finals in two individual events and two relay events.
Wargin placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with an All-American qualifying time of 55.26 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.25.
Wargin combined with fellow seniors Isaac Alberts, Ryan Lund and Michael Shelstad to take second place in the 200-yard medley relay with an All-American qualifying time of 1:32.67.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay it was Wargin, Alberts, Shelstad and junior Ben Binder that placed third with a time of 1:25.10.
Binder made the finals in the 200-yard individual medley where he placed seventh with a time of 1:54.39.
Lund added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.40 seconds. Lund also combined with seniors Alex Galbreath and Kai Louie as well as junior Ben Keller to take sixth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Skippers had two individuals advance to the finals in the one-meter diving competition where junior Oliver Poitevent placed second with a score of 378.40. Senior Jack Eichhorn also made the finals and placed 10th with a score of 343.25.
Stowe leads Trojans
Much like Wargin did for Minnetonka, Wayzata senior Casey Stowe made the finals in four events to lead the way for the Trojans.
In his signature event, the 100-yard backstroke, Stowe defended his 2019 state title by posting an All-American qualifying time of 48.54 seconds.
Stowe also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:50.02.
Stowe combined with juniors Nick Kale, Ilya Johnson and Tony Cai to win the 200-yard medley relay with an All-American qualifying time of 1:32.22.
Stowe also swam the anchor leg on the Trojans’ 400-yard freestyle relay team that placed fifth. Stowe, Johnson, senior Ian Taraszewski and sophomore Matt Gendreau recorded a time of 3:10.59 in the event.
Kale added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with an All-American qualifying time of 55.31 seconds.
Kale, Cai, Johnson and senior Will Nguyen combined to take eighth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.90.
The Trojans also had two individuals advance to the finals of the one-meter diving competition. Senior Ethan Wheeler placed seventh with a score of 358.00, while freshman Henry Ross took 12th place with a score of 339.35.
Class A results
The Mound Westonka White Hawks placed 12th in team standings of the Class A state meet, while the Orono Spartans placed 25th.
Mound Westonka junior Josh Johnston had a strong meet by making the finals in a pair of events. Johnston placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.64 seconds and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57.05.
Johnston also combined with seniors Nick Ramacier and Kevin Zhang as well as junior Eli Pressman to take ninth place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:41.95.
Johnston also swam the anchor leg of the team’s 400-yard freestyle relay, which placed 15th.
Orono’s 200-yard medley relay team consisting of juniors Henry Luetmer and Josh Pusch, sophomore John Fort and eighth grader Owen Gagne placed 11th with a time of 1:42.61.
Orono sophomore Nick Fogle also made the finals of the one-meter diving competition, where he placed 13th with a score of 305.35.