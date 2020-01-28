Former Chaska football coach Lambert Brown, who led Wayzata to a state championship Prep Bowl victory in 2019, was named the runner-up for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.
Brown attended the NFL Pro Bowl Jan. 26 in Orlando, Florida, selected as one of two finalists for the award. He was set to attend the Super Bowl in Miami as well.
The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a high school football head coach in the United States that displays "the integrity, achievement, and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula.
"I'm really humble to be down here with some really great coaches. Thinking about all the great people in Minnesota and the Wayzata community that allowed me the opportunity to be down here," Brown said on a Facebook post.
Brown led Wayzata to a 13-0 undefeated season, winning district, section and state titles. He was named the KARE-11, WCCO-4 and Minnesota Vikings Coach of the Year.