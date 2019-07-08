Long Lake Rowing Crew had success on a recent visit to Canada, where the team saw 10 first-place finishes.
LLRC's junior and master (adult) rowers competed against six other teams in the Thunder Bay Sprints Regatta on June 22. There was a combined total of 110 entries from all the clubs on race day.
LLRC's 10 first-place finishes was the most among the teams competing at the event.
Top finishers included:
- Men's Under 17 2x (two to a boat): Eli Struck and Rowan Staggs.
- Men's Under 19 2x: George Abbott and Josh Golbus.
- Men's Under 19 1x (one to a boat): Josh Golbus.
- Men's Under 19 4x (four to a boat): George Abbott, Josh Golbus, Andy Berrell and Drew Mitchellette.
- Women's Under 19 1x: Ava Winkels.
- Open Men's 1x Dash (500m): George Abbott.
- Women's Masters 1x: Amber Miller.
- Women's Masters 2x: Amber Miller and Christine Caragee.
- Women's Masters 4x: Amber Miller, Christine Caragee, Karen Feagler and Amy Johnson.
- Open Mix 4x Dash (500m, any age and gender): Drew Mitchellette, Andy Berrell, Anna Maya Sipila and Ava Winkels. Adding to the emotions for this Open Mix crew was the fact that all four were graduating seniors and LLRC teammates for five years.
LLRC also had five second-place finishes:
- Women's Under 17 2x: Zealand Brown and Sunny Kuechle.
- Women's Under 19 2x: Ava Winkels and Avalon Johnson.
- Women's Under 17 4x: Sunny Kuechle, Anna Golbus, Audrey James and Ava Weninger.
- Women's Masters 2x: Karen Feagler and Amy Johnson.
- Mens Under 19 2x: Andy Berrell and Drew Mitchellette.
LLRC youth rowers represent several high schools in the area, including Minnetonka, Orono, Wayzata, Heritage Christian Academy, Blake, Breck and Benilde-St. Margaret's. The team's website is www.longlakerowing.org.