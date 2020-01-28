When it comes to talent and depth in swimming in the state of Minnesota, Minnetonka High School has bragging rights for 2019-20. After the girls team captured the Class AA True Team State Championship in the fall, the boys’ team made it a Skipper sweep when it took first place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
In an event that always seems to be dominated by Lake Conference teams, Minnetonka outlasted conference rivals Edina and Wayzata to take the True Team State Championship with 2,378 points. Edina placed second with 2,209, while Wayzata finished in third with 2,024.5.
The Skippers started the meet on a high by winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.05. Seniors Ryan Lund, Michael Shelstad and John Wargin along with junior Ben Binder beat Wayzata’s top team to the wall by a little over a second and a half.
Junior Knute Wargin was the only Minnetonka swimmer to win an individual event, as he took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:41.79 — almost three seconds faster than his closest competitor. Knute Wargin also placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 59.70 seconds.
The Skippers built their lead in the team standings thanks to a total of 28 top-10 finishes in the 12 events.
John Wargin finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.89 seconds. He also placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:54.67.
Lund placed second in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 51.27 seconds, and added a sixth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.05 seconds.
Junior Ben Keller placed second in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:45.04, and added a sixth-place showing in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.27 seconds.
Binder placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (54.51 seconds) and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.21).
Senior Kai Louie recorded a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (48.24 seconds) and an eighth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (22.11 seconds).
Senior Isaac Alberts took seventh place in the 100-yard freestyle (48.32 seconds) and eighth place in the 100-yard backstroke (54.87 seconds).
Other top performances for the Skippers in the swimming events included Shelstad’s fifth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, senior Alex Galbreath’s sixth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, junior Cole Mizutani’s eighth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, and junior Xander Hawks’ 10th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Skippers’ top team of Galbreath, Louie, Shelstad and John Wargin placed second with a time of 1:27.47.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay it was Alberts, Binder, Louie and Lund who combined to placed fourth in a time of 3:13.93.
In the one-meter diving competition the Skippers had two individuals place inside the top five.
Junior Oliver Poitevent placed second with a finals score of 355.40, while senior Jack Eichhorn finished in fifth place with a score of 333.15.
Stowe and Kale Lead Trojans
Wayzata senior Casey Stowe and junior Nick Kale had a hand in 555 of the Trojans’ 2,024.5 team points as they blazed the path to the team’s third-place finish.
Stowe won a pair of events as his time of 1:53.77 was best in the 200-yard individual medley. Later in the meet he dominated the field in the 100-yard backstroke with a time 49.99 seconds — almost three seconds faster than his closest competitor.
Kale took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a winning time of 56.34 seconds. The junior also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.74 seconds.
Junior Ilya Johnson recorded a pair of top tens including a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (51.82 seconds) and a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (55.27 seconds).
Senior Will Nguyen also notched a pair of top tens with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.11) and a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.38).
Other top performances for the Trojans in the swimming events included junior Charlie Snelson’s fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, senior Ian Taraszewski’s eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, juniaor Tony Cai’s ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, and sophomore Matt Gendreau’s 10th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
The Trojans picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the relay events. Johnson, Kale, Taraszewski and Snelson combined to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay. Cai, freshman Adam Liu, Stowe and Teraszewski combined to place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the one-meter diving competition, senior Ethan Wheeler placed fourth (337.65), while freshman Henry Ross placed sixth (331.65).