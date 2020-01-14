The Western Collegiate Hockey Association named St. Cloud State University junior goaltender Emma Polusny as Goalie of the Week for Jan. 6-12.
A native of Mound and graduate of Mound Westonka High School, Polusny has played and started in 18 of the 21 games this season for the Huskies. In the second annual Minnesota Cup held in Duluth, Polusny made a weekend total of 82 saves for the Huskies. Her outstanding performance led her to also be named to the Minnesota Cup All-Tournament Team.
This season, Polusny has made 576 saves, which is more than any other goaltender in the WCHA this season and sits in second place for total saves overall in the NCAA. Polusny holds a .917 save percentage, as she is a crucial aspect to the Huskies’ defense this season.
She is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Polusny. In 2019, Polusny played for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships.