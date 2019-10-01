Turning a losing program into a winning program is no small feat, especially in high school football where 11 players are on the field at a time. That’s what makes the situation at Mound-Westonka all the more incredible.
In six and a half years, head coach Nick David and his staff have turned one of the most downtrodden programs in the metro area into a regular winner.
In fact, the White Hawks have won more games in David’s six years as head coach than the school won in the previous 26 seasons combined.
Over the last four seasons, the White Hawks posted 30 wins and only seven losses. This year the team is continuing that winning tradition as they are 5-0 and looking for more success.
So how has it happened?
“Ultimately we’ve done it with continuity and consistency,” David said. “We have a really good staff in place that has a ton of experience. Many of our coaches played college football and multiple coaches on my staff have been head coaches before. That core group has been together now for seven years, which has really helped.”
David said the other aspect that has changed has been the players’ commitment in the weight room during the offseason.
“That’s where games are won and where programs are built, so that was our biggest push my first couple of years,” David said. “Kids have really bought into that over the years. We get good numbers in the weight room in the summer and so kids are getting stronger throughout the year.”
David says that once the team starting posting a few more victories, interest in joining the team increased. The program now has around 75 students participating year in and year out.
All of those factors continue to play out on the field and the White Hawks are undefeated heading into a showdown against undefeated Fridley (5-0) this Friday, Oct. 4. The following week, they will face the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, the SMB Wolfpack. The Wolfpack are also undefeated and led by their talented quarterback Jalen Suggs.
“Our kids are going to be up for these games,” David said. “We’re excited for how those games are going to prepare us for the playoffs.”
The White Hawks are coming off a 42-7 victory over Richfield on Friday, Sept. 27, as sophomore quarterback Tyler Von Bank ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.
Von Bank completed 7-of-12 passes for 91 yards and two scores in the victory, and also ran 10 times for 63 yards and three scores.
“Tyler is extremely talented and athletic and he’s really starting to grow and learn in that position,” David said.
Another player on the offensive side of the ball who has played a critical role is senior running back Adam Nobs. Nobs leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards and has five total touchdowns on the season.
While the team’s offense has scored plenty of points this season, the team’s defense has perhaps been even more impressive.
The team has allowed eight points or less in four of the five games this season, including a shutout against St. Croix Lutheran on Sept. 6.
“This is the best defense we’ve had and the fastest defense we’ve had since I’ve been here,” David said. “They are able to keep us in any game.”
The defense is full of experienced players including senior captain and lineman Isaiah Dempsey, who David called “almost unblockable.”
“He’s one of the few guys who plays both ways for us,” David said. “He’s fluid with his hands, extremely explosive off the ball and just a tough, hard-nosed kid.”
David also pointed to his experienced linebacker group led by junior Tucker Anderly, senior Seth Anderson and junior Michael Nolen.
Key players in the secondary for the White Hawks include senior captain Cameron Oates and juniors Logan Leonard and Trent Bowe.
Regardless of how the regular season finishes, the White Hawks know they will have their work cut out for them in the section playoffs. The section is loaded with teams like SMB, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Holy Angels.
“I would argue our section is one of the best in the state of Minnesota,” David said. “Last year, six of the seven teams were ranked going into the playoffs. I think we’re getting to know some of those teams a little better and we’re getting more comfortable playing at that level.”
Trojans top Eden Prairie
After going a combined 9-19 during the past three seasons, the Wayzata football team effectively announced that it is back to being one of the top programs in the state with a 17-7 victory over Eden Prairie on Friday, Sept. 27 — Eden Prairie’s Homecoming game.
It was Wayzata’s first win over Eden Prairie since 2012, and the win moves the team’s record to 5-0 as it prepares for the Battle for the Bay Bell against Minnetonka on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Trojans beat Eden Prairie at their own game by outgaining them on the ground 123-111.
Senior running back Christian Vasser continued his spectacular season with 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Vasser now has 780 yards rushing and seven touchdowns through five games. He is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and 156 yards rushing per game.
Vasser’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles pulled to within a touchdown at 14-7 midway through the third quarter, but the Trojans put the game away with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter by sophomore Peter Melquist.
Wayzata will host Minnetonka on Oct. 4 and then travel to Shakopee on Friday, Oct. 11.