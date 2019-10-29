The cross-country running programs at Wayzata High School have been so strong for the better part of two decades that it’s unusual to go a year without one of the two teams being crowned section champions. While this scenario did occur last week at the Section 6AA Meet on Oct. 23, competitors from Wayzata did capture the individual section titles at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Senior Shuayb Hussein won the 5,000 meter boys race, while the boys team placed fourth behind Eden Prairie, Edina and Hopkins.
Freshman Abbey Nechanicky won the 5,000 meter girls race to lead the girls team to a second-place finish and a spot in the State Championships.
Hussein, the No. 5-ranked individual in the state according to the latest Coaches Association poll, took first place at the section meet with a time of 15:53.3. That time gave him about a seven second cushion over Eden Prairie senior Zachary Spears.
“From the start I just took the lead and just kind of kept it,” Hussein said. “I just tried to gain more and more ground on everybody else and it worked. I just made sure I didn’t change anything in my routine even though this is a bigger race.”
After Hussein, the next four runners to finish for the Trojans crossed the finish line in a pack of four in 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th places, respectively.
Freshman Hamza Mohamed placed 23rd with a time of 17:04.4. Senior Drake Young placed 24th with a time of 17:08.2. Sophomore Connor Von Holdt placed 25th with a time of 17:09.8. Junior Abdi Robleh finished in 26th place with a time of 17:10.5.
The Wayzata boys cross-country team did not qualify for state.
‘The race went
really well’
Nechanicky clocked a time of 18:00.5 to win the girls race by nearly 23 seconds over her closest competitor, Hopkins seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow.
“The race went really well. I took the lead a lot earlier than I thought I would,” Nechanicky said. “The conditions weren’t the best, but that’s cross-country. It was fun. My mindset coming into every race is doing it for my team. I like to celebrate my team more than my individual accomplishments.”
The Trojans will be competing at state as a team after placing second at the section meet. Edina won the meet with a low score of 38 points, Wayzata recorded 45 points, with Eden Prairie placing a distant third with 86 points.
Freshman Grace Weber recorded a top-10 at the section meet as she placed seventh with a time of 18:58.3
Junior Grace Link placed 11th with a time of 19:07.5. Junior Emilia Arnone finished in 12th place with a time of 19:12.0. Sophomore Ella Braufman crossed the finish line in 14th place with a time of 19:13.3. Freshman Teegan Anderson placed 16th with a time of 19:14.4.
This year’s state meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College. The Class AA girls race is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., with the Class AA boys race following at 11 a.m.
Both Hussein and Nechanicky have high hopes and big goals for Saturday’s race.
“My goal is to hopefully win the state championship,” Hussein said. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I’m going to do my best to try to make it happen.”
“I’d like to place in the top five at state because I got 10th last year,” Nechanicky said. “As a team, I just want us to do really well and try to win state.”
Section 2AA
Mound-Westonka freshman Laura Sunnarborg will compete at this year’s Class AA State Meet after placing eighth at the Section 2AA Meet on Oct. 24 at Gale Woods Farm.
Sunnarborg recorded a time of 19:48.9 to help lead the White Hawks to an eighth-place finish in the team standings out of 17 teams.
Orono’s top performance at the meet came from sophomore Riviera Wock, who placed 30th with a time of 20:56.5.
In the boys race in Section 2AA, Orono sophomore Angelo Fiataruolo just missed out on qualifying for state as he placed 15th with a time of 16:57.6.
Mound Westonka’s best performance came from senior Gregoire Laboulet, who placed 37th with a time of 17:46.4.