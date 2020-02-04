A rare girls and boys doubleheader treated Orono fans to a spectacular and suspenseful night of basketball on Friday, Jan. 31, as the Spartans swept the Hutchinson Tigers in Wright County Conference action.
Clutch shooting by senior guard Amelia Singleton allowed the girls team to earn a 59-55 victory in the night’s opening act. In the nightcap, the boys team used a barrage of three-pointers and stingy defense late in the game to record a 72-64 overtime victory.
The girls team used strong play early in the first half by junior guard Julia Knudson and sophomore forward Kaila Youngs to jump out to a 21-11 lead.
Youngs finished the first half with 12 points, while Knudson added 10 points as the Spartans led 28-19 at halftime.
The Tigers slowly inched their way back into the game in the second half by utilizing their size advantage inside the paint with senior center Morgan Ellis and freshman forward Brynn Beffert.
The Spartans were clinging to a 52-50 lead late in the game when Singleton drilled a three-pointer to push the lead back to five with 2:10 remaining.
The Tigers were able to once again close to within two points at 55-53, but Singleton went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final 25 seconds to ice the victory.
Where Youngs and Knudson did most of their scoring in the first half, Singleton scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. Youngs finished with 15 points and six rebounds, while Knudson recorded 13 points and five rebounds.
The Spartans are currently 11-10 on the season and have four regular-season games remaining. They will host Waconia on Friday, Feb. 7, and then go on the road to play at New Prague on Friday, Feb. 14.
Long-range shooting propels boys team
Anybody who watched the first half of the Orono boys game against Hutchinson might have seriously questioned the Spartans’ shot selection after they shot 16 three-pointers and made only three of them.
But good shooters keep shooting, and that’s what the Spartans did. In the second half, they shot 17 three-pointers but made eight of them on their way to a 72-64 overtime victory.
It was also a tale of two halves for sophomore guard Sabastian Loder. Loder went 0-for-6 from long range in the first half but came back in the second half to make 4-of-5 from beyond the three-point line.
The Spartans found themselves trailing 59-56 with under 30 seconds to play when Loder found enough space to make one of his four second-half three-pointers to tie the game with 19 seconds remaining and eventually send it to overtime.
Sophomore guard Jacob Farrell started the overtime period with a three-pointer of his own and the Spartans never trailed from that point on.
The Spartans featured balanced scoring in the victory as four players scored in double figures led by Loder and Farrell who tallied 16 points apiece. Junior forward Connor Chappell and junior center Andrew Mandel added 11 points apiece.
The Spartans are currently 7-12 this season with seven regular-season games remaining. They will play at Waconia on Friday, Feb. 7, before hosting Lakeville South on Saturday, Feb. 8.